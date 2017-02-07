Naloxone Program Expanded To Alberta Firefighters

The Alberta Government is expanding its naloxone program.

Alberta firefighters can now administer naloxone by injection. They have greater access to naloxone kits.

“Our first responders are heroes for their work saving lives on the front lines. Now firefighters across the province can administer injectable naloxone, giving them an additional life-saving tool when responding to an overdose call. Making naloxone more widely accessible to individuals and organizations who want the kits will also help prevent further deaths.” said Brandy Payne, Associate Minister of Health, in a release.

Naloxone saves lives when given immediately and followed up with emergency medical support. Kits and training are being provided at no cost to first responders.