Naloxone Program Expanded To Alberta Firefighters

The Alberta Government is expanding its naloxone program.
Alberta firefighters can now administer naloxone by injection. They have greater access to naloxone kits.
“Our first responders are heroes for their work saving lives on the front lines. Now firefighters across the province can administer injectable naloxone, giving them an additional life-saving tool when responding to an overdose call. Making naloxone more widely accessible to individuals and organizations who want the kits will also help prevent further deaths.” said Brandy Payne, Associate Minister of Health, in a release.
Naloxone saves lives when given immediately and followed up with emergency medical support. Kits and training are being provided at no cost to first responders.
Several other measures to combat opioids include:
- An opioid dependency treatment (ODT) clinic is preparing to open in Grande Prairie this spring to serve 300 patients. An additional 300 patients in AHS ODT clinics have been identified as ready to transition to primary health-care providers, with the aim of opening up spaces for new patients.
- Alberta Health is publishing quarterly public reports on opioid overdose data and will begin publishing interim reports on fentanyl deaths. Alberta Health is working with Indigenous groups to share information to support improved data collection and reporting.
- Grant funding of $730,000 is being provided to support agencies in several communities, including Edmonton and Calgary, working to establish supervised consumption services.
The Province says in 2016, 343 people died of apparent drug overdoses related to fentanyl in Alberta, compared to 257 in 2015. In the last three months of 2016, there were 111 fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
-Posted by CW (With information from Alberta Government)