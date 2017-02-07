New CAO Hired in High Level

The search is over for a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) in High Level.

On Monday, March 13, Dan Fletcher, the current CAO in Rainbow Lake, will formally take over the position from acting CAO and Protective Services Director Rodney Schmidt. Former CAO Adam Clarkson formally left his position in January 2017 to take a position in Atlantic Canada.

Fletcher says he’s looking forward to his new post.

“I’ve worked with the High Level team for a number of years now,” said Fletcher. “It’s always been a lot of fun, they have a great team there, and I look forward to work with them on a great many projects.”

When asked what some of the reasons were for making the move to the town next door, he jokingly said that High Level has a Tim Horton’s located in town.

“There are not many people within this region who don’t know me,” he said.

Still, he does say that he’ll miss working for the Town of Rainbow Lake.

“Rainbow Lake’s a great little place,” said Fletcher. “It’s got some strong volunteers who put together a nice little community at the end of the road. It’s got a great staff, great council; all in all, it’s a very tough place to leave.”

Over in High Level, Mayor Crystal McAteer says she’s really excited to welcome him onboard.

“Dan has worked for Rainbow Lake for the past three years,” said McAteer. “He was one of our 28 applicants. After we interviewed him, we though he’d be a very good fit four our town.

“He also did work with the Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI),” she continued. “So I’ve worked with him on a lot of committees. We get along great, and it’s good to have somebody you know in the position, rather than bring someone in from elsewhere in the province, or even across the nation.”

This is the second official to switch towns over the past few months, with former Rainbow Lake Mayor Boyd Langford being elected to High Level Town Council in December 2016.

“We’re also really happy to have Boyd on our council,” said McAteer. “It’s great to have a councilor and a CAO who can hit the ground running, and know what issues we’re involved in. And so, it’s great to have both of them with us.”

Some of the issues coming up for the Town of High Level includes the highway realignment, continuing the Caribou Species at Risk Advocacy, as well as bringing in numerous economic development and internet broadband initiatives.

Fletcher formally leaves his position as CAO of Rainbow Lake on Wednesday, February 22. At that time, Chief Financial Officer Karen Huff will take over as acting CAO until the town hires a replacement.

