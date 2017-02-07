Plains Bison Reintroduced To Banff National Park

Plains Bison are roaming Banff National Park again.

Parks Canada says on February 1, 2017, bison were successfully translocated to the Panther Valley, in the park.

Bison will be closely monitored and remain in an enclosed pasture in the Panther Valley for 16 months. Parks Canada plans to release the herd to explore the full ~1200km2 reintroduction zone in the remote eastern slopes of Banff around June 2018. Bison will then interact with other native species, forage for food and “fulfil their missing role in the ecosystem.”

The move coincides with the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation. Free admission to all Parks Canada locations is being offered in 2017.

Parks Canada says this is the first step in the five-year pilot project. Click here to learn more.

-Posted by CW