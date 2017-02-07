How confident are you in your relationship?? Today is Red Tuesday!

Exactly one week before Valentines! 1 in 5 people will get dumped today. It’s common to have second thoughts before the day of love, and so today is a popular day to break up! When it comes to gifts and showing affection – it’s a burden instead of a treat.

It can be awkward if you’re in a new relationship and you can’t find a card that doesn’t have “love” and “forever and always” on it. And you aren’t sure if you’re at the gifts stage yet.

Have you ever been dumped this close to Valentines Day?

If you’re having second thoughts I think you should wait until the 15th.