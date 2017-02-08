AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 8, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7601 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3157 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6060 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6500 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7098 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4086 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2245 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1914 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.90 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,522.91 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,044.40 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$52.50 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$3.121 US per mmBTU

