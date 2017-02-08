AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7601 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3157 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6060 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6500 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7098 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4086 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2245 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1914 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.90 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,522.91 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,044.40 points
|March Crude Oil Contract
|
$52.50 US per barrel
|March Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.121 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)