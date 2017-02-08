Bill Nye The Science Guy’s New Show Is Coming To Netflix April 21!

Everyone who grew up in the 90’s knows that the best days at school were the days when the teacher rolled in the tube TV because we knew that could only mean one thing…

BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY!

Being one of those kids who LOVED those days in school, you can imagine how excited I got when I learned Bill Nye was coming to Netflix with a new show called “Billy Nye Saves The World”

The show is going to be 13 episodes long that plan to debunk any anti-scientific claims such as alternative medicine… and even climate change!

Today we got out first taste of his new show… and as Bill Nye always says…

SCIENCE RULES!

Check it out: