February 8th

Looking For:

– John Deer 140 Garden Tractor running or not.

Contact: 780-925-2481

Looking For:

– A Canadian Tire ETON quad for parts. And any other make of quad for parts.

Contact: 780-322-3775

Looking For:

– An old violin for fake use as a prop in the upcoming Young Frankenstein play. Also need an old bow so we can pretend to play that old violin.

Contact: 780-617-1766

For Sale:

– A Walden Acoustic Guitar in “like new” condition, comes with leather shoulder strap, carry case and tutorial book.

Asking: $250.00

Contact: 780-359-2121

For Sale:

– Air Exchanger.

Contact: 780-624-5333

For Sale:

– 10 registered yearling Black Angus bulls, heifer bulls and cow bulls.

Contact: 780-786-4042