February 8th

Looking For:
– John Deer 140 Garden Tractor running or not.
Contact: 780-925-2481
Looking For:
– A Canadian Tire ETON quad for parts. And any other make of quad for parts.
Contact: 780-322-3775
Looking For:
– An old violin for fake use as a prop in the upcoming Young Frankenstein play. Also need an old bow so we can pretend to play that old violin.
Contact: 780-617-1766
For Sale:
– A Walden Acoustic Guitar in “like new” condition, comes with leather shoulder strap, carry case and tutorial book.
Asking: $250.00
Contact: 780-359-2121
For Sale:
– Air Exchanger.
Contact: 780-624-5333
For Sale:
– 10 registered yearling Black Angus bulls, heifer bulls and cow bulls.
Contact: 780-786-4042