High Level Vitalization Survey

The Town of High Level is conducting a vitalization survey on the funding for the Downtown Vitalization Grant.

Residents have until February 17, 2017, to submit it by email, dev-opsclerk@highlevel.ca or abulmer@highlevel.ca, fax, 780-926-2899, mail or drop it off at the Town office. A copy of the survey has been mailed out to residents.

The Vitalization Grant Program was established to provide financial support to local businesses and organisations in the Downtown Core, who wish to enhance the exterior appearance of their building to meet the Design Guidelines of the Town. Applicants must be property owners or organisations in the Downtown Core. Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

