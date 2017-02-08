Initial Census Population Numbers Are Out; Results Mixed in the Peace, Down in the Mackenzie

Statistics Canada has released its initial numbers from its 2016 Census.

It officially counted 35,151,728 people living in Canada on May 10, 2016. It represents an increase of 1.7 million for a growth rate of five percent, the highest among all the G7 nations.

StatsCan also pointed out that the first post-Confederation census in 1871 counted just 3.5 million people, and about 20 million back in 1966.

The province with the highest growth rate, once again, is Alberta. It saw an 11.6 percent increase in population last year, up from 10.8 percent in 2011.

As well, in terms of the nation’s metropolitan centres, Calgary and Edmonton saw the biggest increases in population growing 14.6 and 13.9 percent, respectively.

Among the small urban centres, Sylvan Lake, Alberta saw the biggest increase, growing by 19.6 percent in 2016.

Moving over in the Peace and Mackenzie regions, the Town of Peace River saw an increase of 1.7 percent over the past five years. It grew from 6,729 people in 2011, to 6,842 now.

But in the Town of High Level, the news wasn’t at all rosy. Its population dropped from 3,641 in 2011 to just 3,159 now, representing a loss of 13.2 percent, the second-worst urban population drop in the region.

Looking at more results from the urban areas, the City of Grande Prairie saw the biggest increase, growing 13.5 percent to 63,166 people. Wembley also saw a healthy increase, growing 9.6 percent to 1,516 people.

The largest decrease was in the Town of McLennan, who saw a 13.3 percent drop down to just 701 people.

Heading over in the rural areas, the Municipal District (MD) of Peace saw in increase of 20.8 percent. It was the biggest growth in the area, and it now has a population of 5,583. The County of Grande Prairie also saw a large increase, growing 13.1 percent to 22,303 people.

But on the flip side of the coin, the MD of Smoky River saw the biggest decrease, dropping 4.8 percent to 2,023 people. The MD of Fairview wasn’t far behind, falling 4.1 percent to 1,604 residents.

More numbers from the various communities in the Peace and Mackenzie regions can be found in the tables below.

City/Town Census (Peace & Mackenzie Regions)

TOWN: 2016 2011 +/– Peace River 6,842 6,729 1.7 High Level 3,159 3,641 -13.2 Beaverlodge 2,465 2,365 4.2 Fairview 2,998 3,162 -5.2 Falher 1,047 1,075 -2.6 Grande Prairie 63,166 55,655 13.5 Grimshaw 2,718 2,515 8.1 High Prairie 2,564 2,600 -1.4 Manning 1,183 1,164 1.6 McLennan 701 809 -13.3 Rainbow Lake 795 870 -8.6 Sexsmith 2,620 2,418 8.4 Spirit River 995 1,025 -2.9 Valleyview 1,863 1,761 5.8 Wembley 1,516 1,383 9.6

County/MD (Peace & Mackenzie Regions)

TOWN: 2016 2011 + / – Big Lakes County 5,672 5,912 -4.1 Birch Hills County 1,553 1,582 -1.8 Clear Hills County 3,023 2,801 7.9 County of Grande Prairie 22,303 19,724 13.1 Mackenzie County 11,171 10,927 2.2 County of Northern Lights 4,200 4,117 2.0 Northern Sunrise County 1,891 1,791 5.6 Saddle Hills County 2,225 2,288 -2.8 Municipal District of Fairview 1,604 1,673 -4.1 Municipal District of Greenview 5,583 5,299 5.4 Municipal District of Peace 1,747 1,443 20.8 Municipal District of Smoky River 2,023 2,126 -4.8 Municipal District of Spirit River 700 713 -1.8

– Posted by BET