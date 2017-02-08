NEB Peace River Mainline Abandonment Information Sessions Feb. 8-9

Nova Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) plans to abandon a 266 kilometre section of the Peace River Mainline.

The National Energy Board received an application on August 18, 2016. A nine km section of the pipeline on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Reserve Land will be removed and the remaining approximately 257 km of pipeline will be abandoned in place. The proposed project includes the abandonment of 2.34 km of the Watino Lateral Pipeline and the 0.80 km Hotchkiss North Lateral.

Two information sessions will be held in Grande Prairie and Peace River, to discuss the NEB’s role as a regulator for this proposed project, our public hearing process and how you can apply to participate. The Grande Prairie event goes Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at the Stonebridge Hotel from 7-9 p.m. Peace River’s event is Thursday, February 9, 2017.

A NEB project page adds the company plans to remove associated above ground facilities such as the previously decommissioned Valleyview Compressor Station, utilities, buildings and foundations. NGTL has also indicated customers would continue to receive service through interconnections to other pipelines on the Alberta System.

The section of pipeline that will be abandoned is located approximately 34 km west of Peace River between the Meikle River and the Valleyview compressor stations in Clear Hills, Northern Lights, Peace, Birch Hills and Greenview counties.

To be a participant in a NEB hearing process, you must be directly affected or have relevant information or expertise. You can apply to participate as an intervenor or by letter of comment.

-Posted by CW(With information from the NEB)