New Board Elected for Alberta Canola Producers Commission

February 8, 2017 Agri News, Local News, News

The Alberta Canola Producers Commission (ACP) held their 27th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, January 31 in Edmonton.

And as a result, five new directors were elected to the ACP board.

Among them, Dan Doll from Fairview will represent Region 1. He replaces Kelly McIntyre, also of Fairview, who has served on the board for the past six years.

Other new board members include Mike Ammeter of Sylvan Lake, who will represent Region 7.

John Mayko of Mundare will represent Region 4, Mannville’s Cale Staden takes over for Region 10, while Region 12’s seat will be held by Brian Hildebrand of Foremost.

In the case for all directors, their terms start immediately.

As well, Region 2 Director Greg Sears of Sexsmith was re-elected as Chairperson, while Onoway’s Renn Breitkreuz, who represents Region 6, will remain in place as Vice-Chairperson.

 

The 2017 ACP Board of Directors. Back Row (LtoR): Cale Staden, Dale Uglem, John Guelly, Kevin Serfas, Brian Hildebrand, Steve Marshman Front Row (LtoR): Renn Breitkreuz, Greg Sears, Mike Ammeter, Dan Doll, John Mayko, Denis Guindon. (Photo/Alberta Canola Producers Commission)

The 2017 ACP Board of Directors.
Back Row (LtoR): Cale Staden, Dale Uglem, John Guelly, Kevin Serfas, Brian Hildebrand, Steve Marshman
Front Row (LtoR): Renn Breitkreuz, Greg Sears, Mike Ammeter, Dan Doll, John Mayko, Denis Guindon. (Photo/Alberta Canola Producers Commission)

– Posted by BET