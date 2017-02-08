RCMP in Grande Prairie Searching for Missing 20-year-old Woman UPDATE

***UPDATE*** Grande Prairie RCMP say that Courtney Venning has been located. Officers want to thank the public for their assistance. ***UPDATE***

RCMP is looking for a 20-year-old woman in Grande Prairie.

Courtney Venning (pictured) was last seen at a residence in the city on Thursday, February 2 at around 11 AM.

Venning is described as 5’2”, Caucasian, 125 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mounties say there is a general concern for her well-being, and would like to find and speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone who knows of Venning’s whereabouts, or has recently been in contact with her, is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-630-5701. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET (Originally Posted February 7, 2017 at 5 PM; Updated February 8, 2017 at 9 AM)