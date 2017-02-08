Risks of Working Out

Are you still keeping up with your New Years Resolutions? Or maybe trying to look great for V-day? A new study was released about working out. Might be a little shocking….

There are risks to having your earbuds in while working out! You might think you’re in the zone, but in actuality – the music can be distracting! Which causes you to not have such a great form when you’re doing your activities. Which means you are more prone to injuries.

The full findings can be found here: http://hellogiggles.com/music-workout/

Texting, and talking on the phone are also not recommended for the same reasons.

Going to keep it real simple. Since there’s a chance I could get injured, I’m just not going to risk it! Round is a shape!