[WATCH] Dan + Shay — When I Pray For You — Music Video

Dan + Shay released a new music video for their song “When I Pray For You” which is featured on the soundtrack for Tim McGraw’s new movie “The Shack”
The soundtrack is set to be released on February 24th, with the movie itself being released on March 3rd.
Here’s the full soundtrack:
1. Dan + Shay – “When I Pray for You”
2. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “Keep Your Eyes on Me”
3. Lady Antebellum – “Lay Our Flowers Down”
4. Hillsong UNITED – “Heaven Knows”
5. Francesca Battistelli – “Where Were You”
6. Kelly Clarkson & Aloe Blacc – “Love Goes On”
7. Lecrae – “River of Jordan” (feat. Breyan Isaac)
8. NEEDTOBREATHE – “HARD LOVE” (feat. Lauren Daigle)
9. Dierks Bentley – “Days of Dark”
10. Brett Eldredge – “Phone Call to God”
11. Devin Dawson – “Honest to God”
12. Skillet – “Stars (The Shack Version)”
13. We Are Messengers – “I’ll Think About You”
14. for KING & COUNTRY – “Amazing Grace”
Check out the new music video from Dan + Shay: