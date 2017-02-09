Consolidation to Grimshaw a Major Issue Discussed at recent PRSD Board Meeting

The proposed consolidation of the Peace River School Division (PRSD) main office and key maintenance services from Peace River to Grimshaw continues to generate debate.

Both towns made a presentation at the board’s regular board meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey described the enormous impact that such a move would have on the town if the PRSD left.

“I hope that the school board will look at the socio-economic impact that a move like this will have,” said Tarpey. “And then, I would hope that they realize that it’s beneficial, both them and to us, that they stay in this community, and that we keep those 30 to 50 jobs here in downtown Peace River.”

Tarpey says that in order to entice them to stay, the town is willing to look at other options within the community.

“The last slide during my presentation was that we are serious about keeping (the PRSD) within the Town of Peace River,” he said. “They’re an economic anchor to us, they’re a cultural touchstone, and they’re critical in shaping a positive future for our communities.”

During his presentation, Tarpey also pointed out that almost a third of the school division attends the four schools located within Peace River, and that the town is the gravitational pull for the PRSD.

Also making a presentation on behalf of Grimshaw was Town Councillor Dave Allen.

Allen says that they’ve been largely silent on the issue from its inception, saying that both sides deserve to be included in the discussions surrounding the proposal.

“This is a decision by the Board of Trustees to decide what is the best way to go for the board and for the students,” said Allen. “We feel they’re more than capable of doing that, as they’ve have a couple different studies done to give them some numbers to work with.”

While Allen does admit that the process has been long, he does say that it is warranted.

“Regardless of whether it moves from Peace River to Grimshaw or not,” he continued. “I think there’s just the whole idea of needing the space for offices, as they’ve grown significantly. And they’ve probably got some financial restrictions on how much money they can spend.”

All in all, Board Chairperson Darren Kuester says it was a lively discussion.

But, he adds that no decision has been made as of yet.

“The whole board and administration is concerned about a decision being made as soon as possible,” said Kuester. “I would be very happy to have that done sooner rather than later, but I’ll be very disappointed if we don’t have a decision by the end of this school year.”

The board will look at this issue again at their Board Meeting at their current downtown location in early April 2017, when they hope to be able to make their final decision.

Throughout the discussions, Kuester says transparency with their stakeholders is very key.

“We do have protocol in regards with sharing information,” he said. “Until the board sees a report or sees information, just like any other municipal government does, it’s not a public document until the board accepts it for information.

“Also, if we’ve received an item for information at our board meeting, and it’s not available online, then there are steps people can take to get the information at the board office itself.”

Kuester also provided the AM 610 Newsroom some information regarding the dollars collected from school taxes.

“School jurisdictions across the province have absolutely no input into what the school taxes are, how they’re collected and where they’re collected,” said Kuester. “We are funded 100 percent by the Alberta School Fund, the same way as a school division in Edmonton or Fort McMurray is funded.

“It doesn’t matter what the Town of Peace River collects in taxes,” he continued. “That has no bearing on how much money the PRSD gets. If there are no schools in the town, and they collect a lot of taxes, it’s divided out on a per student basis, not at all based on a municipality’s tax base.”

He says school divisions haven’t been in a position to assess levies since the mid-1990s.

Kuester adds that the board is always open to more input regarding this issue.

