Earthquakes Caused By Fracking Becoming Larger and More Frequent

Earthquakes caused by hydraulic fracturing are becoming larger and more frequent.

A new study from the University of Alberta adds the record-setting Fox Creek earthquake in January 2016, was caused by fracking. The event was rated at 4.93 on the Richter magnitude scale.

“Since 2015, Alberta has experienced a number of earthquakes with magnitudes close to 4.0,” said Ruijia Wang, PhD candidate, in a release. “This research has improved our understanding of the nature and characteristics of these induced earthquakes—which is critical for future hazard assessment and monitoring.”

The report adds the majority of induced earthquakes in Canada are associated with hydraulic fracturing, while induced earthquakes in the United States are predominantly caused by wastewater disposal.

-Posted by CW (With information from UoA)