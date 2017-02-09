Federal Census Statistics Apparently Inaccurate For Town of High Level

There is confusion over population numbers in the Town of High Level.

“Personally I do not think it is a 13 percent drop,” said Crystal McAteer, mayor of High Level.

According to the 2016 Census, High Level had the second-worst urban population drop in the region, going from 3,641 in 2011 to just 3,159. It represented a loss of 13.2 percent. However, according to a municipal census done by in the region in 2015, the population actually rose.

“Our municipal census showed that we were actually at 3,859 people. We had 100 percent participation in that census. So I don’t know where Canada Census is getting their information,” said McAteer, during a phone interview on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

High Level, Mackenzie County and Rainbow Lake all took part in the municipal census that showed all areas were up by about 200-500 people. According to Statistics Canada, Rainbow Lake lost 8.6 percent while Mackenzie County rose 2.2 percent.

Since the federal census is based on residents responding, McAteer encourages people to actually answer the government.

“We can’t change it. Those are the people that participated in their census, some I guess apparently didn’t participate… we’ll forward our statistics to the Provincial Government because that’s what we’re funded on Municipally,” said McAteer. “A lot of people believe it’s the Government trying to collect information on them when in reality it is how the Towns and Municipalities get their funding.”

High Level is welcome to use it’s own census statistics for the next three years.

“My biggest suggestion would be to please fill them out. I know people don’t like doing surveys, they don’t like the Government collecting information, but in reality, it helps them,” said McAteer.

-Posted by CW