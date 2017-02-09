It May Not Be Traditional…

Are you in the stages of planning a wedding? If you’ve been together a while you might not need the traditional new dishes, crock pot and frying pans.

It’s National Pizza Day! Why not celebrate by creating a pizza registry at Domino’s! There’s a “Low-key Date Night” option, and even a “Post-Honeymoon Adjustment to Real Life”.

Your guests can choose whichever they would like to give you, and you are able to use the gift on their website, or print out the coupons for free pizza!

Talk about getting good use out of a gift!

You can register here:

https://dominosweddingregistry.com/gifts