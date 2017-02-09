Local Bioenergy Companies Receiving Grants

Several local bioenergy companies are set to receive short-term funding to support the low-carbon industry.

The Alberta Government announced on Thursday, February 9, 2017, money is going to 31 companies.

Local companies involved include La Crete Sawmills Ltd., Manning Forest Product Ltd., Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd. and High Prairie Forest Products. A few Grande Prairie businesses will recieve money as well.

Bioenergy is low-carbon energy or fuel made from agricultural products such as crops and livestock waste. The Province says its $60-million Bioenergy Producer Program supports 500 direct jobs and is part of a larger effort to help companies succeed in Alberta’s low-carbon future.

“Bioenergy producers are job creators and technology innovators. The Alberta government is committed to supporting them, their employees and local economies as we diversify our energy sector, boost our economy and reduce emissions in Alberta,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, in a release.

A report on the program is expected by the end of March 2017. Funding is meant to keep operations going while a third-party adviser and other stakeholders advise the government on new policy options to support the industry. Money for this grant comes from carbon revenues.

List of successful projects:

