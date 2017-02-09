RCMP Investigating Gunshot in Grande Prairie

Investigation is underway after a home in Grande Prairie was damaged by a gunshot on January 29, 2017.

RCMP say at approximately 11:30 a.m., the front door and a wall of a residence in the Westpointe area was damaged.

Police say someone caused damage with what was believed to be a firearm. No one was injured. No one was inside the house during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780)830-5701, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW