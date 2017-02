Thomas Rhett kept his promise – he’s coming to Canada!

Dawson Creek and Edmonton more specifically.

He’ll be at Rogers Place on May 6th! Tickets go on sale Friday Feb 17 at 10 through livenation.com

And in Dawson – He’ll be at the Encana Events Centre May 5th!

Tickets also on sale Feb 17th at livenation.com or tigerboxofficeplus.ca.

He’ll be bringing Brett Young with him!

Maybe he’ll have an opportunity to see the Northern Lights?