AHS Training Rural Centres To Get Kids For Medevac

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the program is offered to acute care, emergency, and ground EMS staff in health centres across northern Alberta.

“Our goal is to build a relationship with colleagues at our referral centres so they have the confidence to call the PICU with their questions. This way, we support them in caring for the kids until the transport team can get there,” said, Brittany Munce, registered nurse with PICU leading the program, in a release. “It is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with staff throughout our catchment area who have limited exposure to pediatric intensive care patients.”

Munce is also flying to rural centres to offer specialised pediatric education. Since April, the PICU transport team has provided education simulation in Fort McMurray’s Northern Lights Regional Health Care Centre, Grande Prairie’s Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, the Fort Vermillion Community Health Centre, High Level’s Northwest Health Centre, and the Peace River Community Health Centre.

“The mobile simulation provided excellent hands-on practice,” said Dr. Reena Hansen, Peace River physician, in the release. “It was a valuable opportunity for both the PICU team and our rural team to understand the resources available on both sides that will allow us to collaborate better in the future.”

The goal for staff is to recognize medical causes and to decide on treatment steps prior to transportation to the Stollery.

The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation provides $11,000 to support the program.

