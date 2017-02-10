AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

YL Dirty Dozen

1. Blake Shelton - A Guy With a Girl

2. Thomas Rhett - Star of the Show

3. Dustin Lynch - Seein' Red

4. Dean Brody - Time

5. Luke Bryan - Fast

6. Little Big Town - Better Man

7. Meghan Patrick w/ Joe Nichols Still Lovin You

8. Brad Paisley - Today

9. James Barker Band - Just Sayin'

10. Jason Aldean - Any Ol' Barstool

11. Jon Pardi - Dirt on My Boots

12. Jojo Mason - Made for You

