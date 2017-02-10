Could You Give Up Technology…?

A story making headlines is an eleven-year-old boy from Beaumont, Alberta who gave up all screens for an entire year! Not in the process, he actually did it! The only exception being school and the occasional family movie night! He said he learned some new hobbies, and his reading comprehension improved!

Because he did so well, his parents rewarded him with $800.

Thinking about your average day, how much are you looking at a screen? Apparently – the average adult spends 10 hours!!!

Would you be willing to give up your phone, computer, TV for a whole year?

I don’t think I could – especially not for 800 dollars haha.