February 10th

For Sale:

– 136 assorted dominoes

Asking: $10.00

– Oster Kitchen Center 12 speed mixer, food processor, meat grinder, blender & bread dough hooks.

Asking: $150.00 obo

Contact: 780-624-3505

Looking For:

– A 14 bolt 8 lug dually axle from a chev cab & chassis from 1973 to 1987. Would consider taking a whole truck for parts.

Contact: 780-625-1166 (Matt)

For Sale:

– 2003 Nissan Murano, it is a non-smoked in vehicle and comes with two sets of wheels and tires. It has leather, sunroof, heated seats and many more options. Also it is mechanically owned and maintained and comes with a mechanical fitness assessment!

Asking: $5,500.00

Contact: 780-835-3402 (Mike)