New Executive in place for Peace River Chamber of Commerce

The Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce recently held their first board meeting of the year.

And one of the things on the agenda was elected the new executive.

Shelly Sorensen, the Peace River Regional Director for Willy’s Trucking, will take on the Presidency this year.

Sorensen says she’s excited to take on the role and guide the Chamber, adding that some good things are set to come throughout the year.

“Everybody’s excited going forward,” said Sorensen. “We want to leave some of the past negative politics behind, and work together as a chamber.”

She says that there are multiple events being planned at this time.

Sorensen replaces Shelly Shannon from the Peace River Record Gazette, who remains a part of the executive as Past President.

Other executives include Justin Hicks, the manager of ATCO Gas. He will be serving in the position of First Vice President.

The role of Second Vice-President will be filled by Lori Day, the owner/operator of Peace River’s Main Street Shell Gas Station.

And serving as Treasurer this year will be Joanne Lavoie from Kit Office Plus.

– Posted by BET