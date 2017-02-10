Peace Regional Recreation Centre Design Changes

More modifications are being made to the new Peace Regional Recreation Centre design.

The Town says the Regional Recreation Facilities Committee has met with the public and the user groups since the final design concepts were received in November of 2016.

Requests from groups led to modifications:

Up to three additional change rooms have been added.

The large team changeroom has been expanded, with storage and desk space.

The ice plant we will be expandable to accommodate a future second ice surface.

Added 189 square metres of warm storage for user groups.

Curtains in the field house will overlap to prevent errant balls for flying onto the running track.

Ultra bright, ultra high efficient LED lighting will help improve the indoor lighting while lowering operating expenses.

Three multipurpose rooms, for community booking and use, have been added.

Food prep area and kitchen will be three times as big as the previous one, with layout and design by Tesco, a professional in commercial kitchen design.

Work towards a new sports complex in the Town of Peace River continues. The Town says pre-tender meetings and consultations have been completed. Everything remains on schedule, with the next step being issuing tender documents in late-winter 2017.

Architects are now working on final blueprints, with tendering for construction anticipated in March.

