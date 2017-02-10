Premier Meeting With Business Leaders Before Heading To Washington

The Premier of Alberta is planning to visit Washington, D.C. at the end of February 2017.

First, she’s holding discussions with Alberta-based business leaders from the oil and gas, agriculture, forestry, and manufacturing sectors in Edmonton.

“Alberta has a long history of working collaboratively and beneficially with the U.S. These roundtable discussions demonstrate our province’s commitment to continuing our mutually beneficial relationship to create jobs and grow the economy on both sides of the border,” said Rachel Notley, in a release.

When in the United States of America, she plans to advocate for Alberta’s key business sectors and promote the importance of US-Alberta relations.

In 2015, trade between the US and Alberta totalled more than $100 billion dollars, with $80.6 billion worth of goods exported from Alberta.

Residents can listen to some highlights from the Your Alberta Soundcloud account below:

