So… this is one way to make yourself stand out from the rest of the crowd.

Shed Simove, who’s 45, created the app called “Shinder“which is basically tinder with one MINOR change…

Mr. Simove is the ONLY guy on there!

He’s got no competition. Nothing to worry about… and the craziest part is he’s already gotten 100 matches!

You can read more –> HERE