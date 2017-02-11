Fairview-area Farmer Looking Forward to Serving On ACP Board

The Alberta Canola Producers Commission (ACP) is looking to hit the ground running.

One of its newest board members, Fairview-area farmer Dan Doll, says he’s looking forward to representing canola growers in the Peace Country.

On Tuesday, January 31, he succeeded Kelly McIntyre, also of Fairview, as the new Region 1 representative on the ACP.

Doll says with all the work McIntyre and his predecessor, Nolan Robertson, did on behalf of the ACP, he’s got some really big shoes to fill.

“The Peace Country is kind of often regarded as the hillbilly cousins who regulate agriculture in Alberta,” said Doll. “So, we have to keep promoting agriculture in the Peace Country, and I think it’s very important that we play a very big important part in agriculture up here. As well, canola is also our main crop in the area, and we have to keep it in the forefront constantly.”

Doll, whose family has farmed in the Fairview area for over a century, says it’s important that club-root stays out of the Peace Country, even as it affects other regions across the province.

“We have some big initiatives to keep club-root out,” he said. “We’re the last area in the province to not have any reported incidents of the problem, and so it’s very imperative we keep it out of the Peace.”

He also has some advice for farmers who want to ensure that their fields are disease-free.

“We just have to keep promoting improvements to crop rotations to keep any diseases out of the Peace,” said Doll. “We do have a bit of an advantage in that we don’t get too much disease up her, but we also have to do our best in order to keep that advantage.”

Doll’s current term is set to last for the next three years. Board members are allowed to serve two consecutive terms at a time before they must stand down for at least one term.

– Posted by BET