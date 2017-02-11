Hythe Man Facing 41 Charges Related to Dangerous Driving and Vehicle Theft

A Hythe man appears in a Grande Prairie courtroom on Monday, February 13.

43-year-old Chad Wiwchar is facing a total of 41 charges.

They include Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000, seven counts of Theft under $5,000, seven counts of Mischief over $5,000, five counts of Mischief under $5,000, three counts of Dangerous Driving, five counts of Obstructing a Peace Officer, and one count of Assaulting a Peace Officer.

Beaverlodge RCMP responded to several complaints on Wednesday, February 8 and Thursday, February 9. The first came at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, when Mounties got a call of a man driving a stolen vehicle in the Beaverlodge area, resulting in patrols in the area being conducted, but neither the suspect, nor the vehicle were located at the time.

Another complaint came in later on at 11:10 PM, when a man demanded vehicle keys from residents at a rural address. Once police arrived, the suspect was seen getting into the vehicle and then struck the police car. The suspect was able to flee the area, and then had an unsuccessful attempt to enter a home, and then damaged a fence at a local business.

And then, just after midnight on Thursday, RCMP got yet another complaint of a Break and Enter at another rural residence. The suspect then got stuck in the ditch, and then fled on foot. But on this occasion, police were able to locate, and then apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.

