AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 13, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7647 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3074 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6116 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6345 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7215 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3860 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2613 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1900 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.25 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,732.78 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,382.08 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$52.92 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$2.968 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)