AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7647 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3074 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6116 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6345 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7215 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.3860 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2613 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1900 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱38.25 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,732.78 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,382.08 points
|March Crude Oil Contract
|
$52.92 US per barrel
|March Natural Gas Contract
|
$2.968 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)