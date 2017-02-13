O’Leary Ahead in Federal Tory Leadership Race; Bernier in Second

Kevin O’Leary is pulling ahead in the Federal Tory Leadership race.

Conservatives choose a new leader in Toronto on May 27, 2017 to replace former prime minister Stephen Harper.

The former Dragon’s Den panelist leads among the 14 candidates with 27.7 percent of the vote, once the undecideds are factored out.

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier is in second with 18.5 percent, while former Labour Minister Kellie Leitch is third with 12.1 percent.

The poll was conducted by Mainstreet Research from January 5 to February 3, and it sampled a total of 5,687 Conservative Party members, with a margin of error of 1.3 percent.

Quito Maggi, the president of Mainstreet Research, told iPolitics that in the case of Bernier, his support, while spread out across Canada, is heavily concentrated in Quebec.

As for O’Leary, Maggi says his support is also very broad, but it’s very shallow in Quebec.

The vote will be decided by a preferential ballot by the party’s 91,000 members in each of Canada’s 338 constituencies.

As well, about 36.2 percent of respondents feel that O’Leary can beat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019. Bernier polled in second there as well, polling in about 20.3 percent.

