Peace Regional RCMP Investigate Shooting

The Peace Regional RCMP are investigating a shooting of a male. The incident occurred in the Grimshaw area in the evening of Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call where a male was found to have been shot. The male is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or 780-624-6611.

Information can also be forwarded to police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There is no more information being given at this time.

