Peace River Proclaims Oil & Gas Day

Oil and Gas Day was proclaimed within the Town of Peace River today.

Mayor Tom Tarpey signed the official proclamation at 12 Noon at the new Chamber of Commerce, located at the log cabin across from Boston Pizza.

“$9.5-billion in royalties is generated through the oil and gas industry,” said Tarpey. “It helps builds schools and hospitals, and helps hire teachers and nurses.

“As well, the upstream oil and gas industry employs over 130-thousand people,” he continued. “So you can imagine that the spin-off jobs are tremendous, as I understand there are over 22-thousand companies that supply oilfield supply services to the oil and gas sector.”

Chamber President Shelly Sorensen says it’s a great time for the industry in the area in general.

“After this downturn we had, there’s more exciting news for us, and the Town of Peace River,” said Sorensen. “I’m looking forward to working with the town, and with Baytex Energy, and it’s going to be fun.”

Sorensen says besides the upcoming Recreational Complex in the town’s north end, there are bigger and better opportunities ahead within the industry for the Peace River area.

Tarpey says Baytex’s recent support for the Complex, along with other community projects in general, has been a big blessing for the Town.

He adds that the day is recognition for many community members working within the industry.

Today also marks the 70th Anniversary of oil being drilled at Leduc #1.

