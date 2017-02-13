Residents in Grimshaw Seeing Water & Sewer Rate Increases

Water and sewer rates have jumped in the Town of Grimshaw.

The town announced that metered water will now cost $8.50 per 1,000 gallons a month, up from the previous price of $6.50 per 1,100 gallons a month.

The flat sewer rate, meanwhile, will be $16 per month, up from $13 per month.

Mayor Bob Regal says the price hikes are to recoup the costs of improving infrastructure over the last four years.

“There’s been virtually no negative feedback on the price increase at all,” said Regal. “There are a few people who did question it, but once we explained (the reason behind it), everybody was fairly okay with it.”

Regal adds that the increases are being directly put on the water users, instead of on the taxpayers in general.

The changes took effect on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

– Posted by BET