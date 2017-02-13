Snowmobilers Reminded Not To Drive On Unharvested Crops

Don’t take your snowmobile across unharvested crops.

Alberta Agriculture is reminding snowmobile and quad users about the dangers of it.

According to Neil Blue, provincial crop market analyst with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry says poor conditions last fall means a lot of unharvested crops. He warns riding across unharvested fields is not a good idea.

“Doing so can damage the crop that may yet be harvested. Also, an unharvested crop can pose a significant barrier to quads and snowmobiles, and to trying to cross such a crop can result in damage to both machine and rider,” said Neil Blue, provincial crop market analyst, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, in a release.

Riders are reminded it is important to always ask permission before entering upon or riding across lands under producer control, whether owned or rented.

-Posted by CW