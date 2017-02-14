Alberta NDP Looking to End Daylight Saving Time

The provincial NDP government is launching an online survey.

They want to hear from Albertans about the future of Daylight Saving Time (DST) in the Province.

The move comes after Edmonton New Democrat MLA Thomas Dang announced in December 2016 that he would be tabling a Private Member’s Bill to drop DST in the province.

Voters first approved the measure back in 1971, when more than 60 percent of Albertans said they wanted DST brought in. It was the second time it made it to the ballot, having only narrowly failed the first time back in 1967.

When he first made the announcement, Dang told media that every time Albertans change their clocks, he sees floods of emails from his constituents complaining about it.

“I then started doing research and studying the effects of ‘why do we do it’,” said Dang. “Obviously, it came from war time efforts, and some of those reasons don’t hold weight anymore.”

Dang says he’s looking at two options that they are looking at should DST be abolished in the province.

“We can go with Saskatchewan and stay with Central Standard Time all the time,” he said. “Or we can stay with Mountain Standard Time all the time. We want to hear from Albertans about what their thoughts are.”

Currently in the nation, Saskatchewan, and parts of British Columba, Quebec and Nunavut, does not change their clocks for DST.

In Edmonton, a town hall will take place at the Federal Building on Friday, February 17, 2017.

To access the survey, click here.

