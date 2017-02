What a nice guy Brad Paisley is!

Paisley was playing a show in Sydney, Nova Scotia this past weekend, and during his show, he signed his guitar, and handed it over to Josh Viuckers — a 10 year old kid at his first big concert!

Since then, Josh’s mom has said he hasn’t put the guitar down since hes gotten it, teaching himself to play just by watching videos on youtube!

Brad Paisley… making dreams come true one day at a time!

