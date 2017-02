Nothing says a romantic night out like taking your loved one to Burger King!

Keep in mind this is only in Israel… but if it’s a success… it COULD come to Canada. Who knows right?

Burger King are offering an adult’s only meal for Valentine’s Day that comes with 2 whoppers, 2 pack of fries, 2 beers… and for your romantic night after… an adult toy inside!

It’s kind of like a happy meal, but with a LITERAL happy ending.

