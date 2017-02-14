NEB Holding Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project Hearings

Moves are being made towards Westcoast Energy Inc., doing business as Spectra Energy Transmission, building and operate the 27-kilometre-long Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project in northeast British Columbia.

The proposed Project would be located south-west of Chetwynd, B.C., and is a loop of Westcoast’s existing Fort St. John Mainline. It’s still unknown how many jobs would be created by the project.

The National Energy Board (NEB) is holding a public hearing to consider the Project. The NEB says in general, these types of applications do not require a public hearing. However, the elevated level of public interest led to the NEB deciding to hold a hearing in order to consider the input of those who could be directly affected or who have the expertise to share. The hearing could include both oral or written components.

No official date has been set for the hearing, but the NEB expects to hold the oral portion in spring 2017. The Hearing Order that we released today, includes a schedule of steps for the hearing. If you are interested, you can find the steps and deadlines on page 26 of the .pdf. The NEB’s Hearing Order outlines the key steps and deadlines for the hearing.

The NEB received 16 applications to participate and has granted Intervenor status to 14 applicants and Commenter status to one applicant. Click here for the List of Participants. The NEB will consider evidence from local landowners, Indigenous groups, companies and Federal departments as it decides whether or not to approve this project.

-Posted by CW(With information from NEB)