Someone vandalised Springfield School in Peace River.

RCMP say graffiti showed up on August 27, 2016. In a release on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, police requested information regarding possible suspects as well as any information on the “303” tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW