Rachel Notley Most Threatened Premier Since 2003

There has been a lot of hostility towards Rachel Notley. New Statistics show she’s the most threatened Alberta Premier since 2003.

A total of 55 threats were been made to Premiers between 2003 and 2015, according to statistics on Scribd. Rachel Notley received 19 of the 55.

Threats are defined as “any potential event or act, deliberate or accidental, that could cause injury to employees or assets and/or as per the Criminal Code of Canada.”

Of the 19, one incident was considered a medium threat level, meaning “an individual or group that has the capability and intent to carry out the threat – that ‘could occur.” As well, three incidents required police intervention.

Alison Redford had the second most threats against her with 16 between January 2012 and October 2014. Fifteen of the incidents were considered low level and one was medium.

Click here to view threats made against Premier Rachel Notley in 2016 by Anonymous TdomnV9OD4 on Scribd.

Click here to view ICCs made against Premier Rachel Notley in 2016 by Anonymous TdomnV9OD4 on Scribd.

-Posted by CW (With information from Scribd.