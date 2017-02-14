RCMP Arrest Man Who Allegedly Tried To Burn Home Down With Family Inside

A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly trying to burn a home down with his family inside.

RCMP in Whitecourt were called to a rural residence located near Range Road 103 and Township Road 592 on February 13, 2017, just before 1 a.m. A man was reportedly locked in his basement. He was concerned for the safety of his wife and grandkids, as they were not responding to phone calls or shouting, even though he knew they were home. Investigation revealed that the complainant had been locked in the basement and that his adult grandson had strewn cardboard and firewood around and doused those items and the floor with a flammable liquid, and attempted to light it all on fire.

The man stole his grandmother’s vehicle and fled. Whitecourt RCMP later determined he was likely in Peace River. Peace Regional RCMP later located the stolen vehicle and obtained a Telewarrant to enter a residence. Jayden Allen Lochhead was located later on February 13, hiding within in the headboard frame in a bedroom. The suspect was in possession of a handmade .22 pistol and the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Lochhead faces multiple new charges as well as Outstanding Warrants from, Rocky Mountain House, Whitecourt, and Peace River. Court appearances are set for February 22 in Rocky Mountain House, February 27 in Peace River and February 28 in Whitecourt.

