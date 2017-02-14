RCMP Online Dating Safety Tips For Valentine’s Day

RCMP want Canadians to protect their hearts and safety on Valentine’s Day. They are warning of the risks with online dating. Those who choose to meet in person with someone are reminded to meet in public and stay in public for the entire date.

Other tips include:

Plan your own transportation to and from the date so that your address is kept private and you are never alone with your date.

Tell a friend or family member the name of your date, the website or app you met them on, where you are going and when you expect to be home.

Plan to check in with that person following the date.

Stay sober and never leave your drink unattended.

Go with your gut if it’s telling you to end this date

Those that choose to establish a relationship with someone met online are encouraged to:

Never disclose credit card or banking information.

If someone asks you for money, consider it a red flag and ask yourself whether their story is probable.

If they never want to chat via webcam, there is a good chance they may be hiding something.

RCMP say each year they investigate a wide range of fraud-related complaints, including victims of people they met online. Click here for more information.

