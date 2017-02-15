AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

YL Dirty Dozen

1. Thomas Rhett - Star of the Show

2. Dustin Lynch - Seein' Red

3. Little Big Town - Better Man

4. Dean Brody - Time

5. Luke Bryan - Fast

6. Meghan Patrick w/ Joe Nichols Still Lovin You

7. Brad Paisley - Today

8. Jason Aldean - Any Ol' Barstool

9. James Barker Band - Just Sayin'

10. Jojo Mason - Made for You

11. Blake Shelton - A Guy With a Girl

12. Dallas Smith - Side Effects

