AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7643 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3089 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6133 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6305 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7213 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.3864 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2518 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1904 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱38.18 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,820.58 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,577.56 points
|March Crude Oil Contract
|
$53.03 US per barrel
|March Natural Gas Contract
|
$2.957 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)