ASIRT Investigating Beaverlodge RCMP In-custody Death

Investigation is underway after a man died while Beaverlodge RCMP surrounded the residence he was in.

An Alberta Government release says on February 12, 2017, the Director of Law Enforcement directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 20-year-old man.

RCMP were called to a possible break and enter on February 11, at a rural residence near Goodfare, Alberta. Officers entered the house after receiving permission from the owner. As the officers moved through the house, verbally identifying themselves, they observed a man lying on a couch. The man stood up and picked up a shotgun. The officers retreated, surrounded the home, and waited for additional officers to arrive on scene. Attempts to initiate contact with the man were unsuccessful. When officers went back in, they discovered the body of the man.

The man’s death, having occurred while contained in a residence under the custody and control of police officers, is considered to be an in-custody death, triggering the application of Section 46.1 of the Police Act. ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the death of the man in the residence. Preliminary evidence suggests RCMP never fired any shots.

No further information will be released until the investigation has been completed.

