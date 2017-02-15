Baytex Drilling Three Test Stratigraphic Wells in Seal Lake Oil Sands Region

Baytex Energy is drilling three test stratigraphic wells in the Seal Lake oil sands region.

A release says the company will use the industrial corridor township road 840 for about 15 days, starting on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

The proposed wells are for test purposes only and will not be used for production. They will be drilled, cored and immediately abandoned in accordance with Alberta Energy Regulator (“AER”) regulations.

Contact Stakeholder Relations with any questions or concerns at goodneighbour@baytexenergy.com or toll-free at 1-844-229-8391.

-Posted by CW