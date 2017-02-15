CCA’s Cattlemen’s Young Leader’s Program Back for Another Year

The Cattlemen’s Young Leaders (CYL) development program is back for another year.

It’s a national youth initiative run by the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA).

The CYL program provides mentorship opportunities to young beef cattle enthusiasts from 18 to 25 years of age each summer. The 10-month program develops industry leadership skills, as well as career potential, within the beef cattle industry.

This summer’s group will be selected from across Canada at the Canadian Beef Industry Conference, with each finalist being paired with industry leaders. Each participant is given $2,000 to attend various industry events and meetings with their mentor.

For those who are interested, CYL also provides each participant with an opportunity to travel internationally to network with leaders and peers in other nations.

Applications for the 2017/18 program are due on March 31, 2017. More information can be found at www.cattlemensyoungleaders.com.

– Posted by BET