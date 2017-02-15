Conference Board of Canada Predicts Salary Increases For Energy Sector

Salaries for oil and gas workers in Alberta are expected to go up.

According to the Conference Board of Canada’s (CBoC) Compensation Planning Outlook survey from the Conference Board of Canada’s Mid-Year Pulse Check, a stabilization in oil prices has seen organizations in Alberta adjusting their salary projections since the summer of 2016.

“Canadian organizations’ projected salary increases have generally remained unchanged since the summer except for apparent shifts at industry and regional levels. In particular, we are seeing energy sector organizations responding to the steadied price of oil with greater confidence in business conditions and a slightly better compensation outlook,” said Allison Cowan, Director, Total Rewards, The Conference Board of Canada, in a release on February 15, 2017.

The CBoC says projections for 2017 base salary increases are in line with those reported in the summer of 2016, at 2.2 per cent. There is a slight rise in salary projections of organizations in the oil and gas sector and seventy per cent of organizations are planning an annual incentive payout in 2017.

Projected salary increases in the oil and gas industry have gone from 1.1 per cent in the summer to 1.4 per cent. The utilities industry increased slightly from 1.4 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Company confidence is evident this year. In 2016, 9 per cent of oil and gas organizations believed business conditions would improve. Now, Seventy-seven per cent of oil and gas organizations are optimistic. As well, Alberta organizations are projecting slightly higher increases since the summer, from 1.4 to 1.6 per cent.

-Posted by CW (With information from the CBoC)